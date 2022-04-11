Carolyn Frederickson

At least 10 people were shot and six others injured after a man wearing a gas mask opened fire and threw a smoke canister aboard a moving New York City subway train during rush hour Tuesday morning, authorities said. The shooting prompted a massive law enforcement response to Brooklyn's Sunset...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the atrocities committed by Russia in Ukraine amounted to "genocide," marking the first time he has leveled the accusation against President Vladimir Putin. “More evidence is coming out about literally the horrible things that the Russians have done in Ukraine,” Biden...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67. Gottfried died from a rare genetic muscle disease that can trigger a dangerously abnormal heartbeat, his publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said in a statement.
WASHINGTON — A judge plans to allow two men charged with posing as federal agents to be released on bail, even though prosecutors argue they could pose a "risk to national security." U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey said Tuesday the case doesn’t meet any of the standards to...
April 11 (Reuters) - Philadelphia will again require masks in indoor public settings such as restaurants, schools and businesses starting next week, the city said on Monday, responding to what appears to be a fresh wave of coronavirus transmissions. The new rule, which is set to take effect on April...
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A trial over libel allegations by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, will likely turn into a six-week, mudslinging soap opera, Heard’s lawyers warned a Virginia jury Tuesday. “You’re going to see who the real Johnny Depp is — behind the fame, behind...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law on Tuesday that makes it a felony to perform an abortion, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, as part of an aggressive push in Republican-led states across the country to scale back abortion rights. The...
The United Nations said Monday that there has been an increase in reports of crimes against women and children in Ukraine that is raising “red flags.”. Sima Bahous, executive director of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, said allegations of rape and sexual violence against Ukrainian women fleeing the Russian invasion have emerged with increased frequency since the conflict began.
