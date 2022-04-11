ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

ODOT urges safe, alert driving in work zones

By Madeline Ashley
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Gwsc_0f62FdHk00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Since 2017, the Ohio Department of Transportation says that nearly 26,000 crashes have occurred on Ohio roadways involving work zones, and 40% of those accidents have happened with workers on site. These shocking statistics are being highlighted this week for National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week.

“It’s been nearly 4,800 crashes in work zones in the last year across the state of Ohio. So again, these are way too many of these crashes that are occurring. These are mostly people who are driving too fast through work zones, following the vehicle in front of them too closely, or they’re just distracted. They’re not paying attention to what’s going on,” said ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning.

ODOT crew involved in crash on I-70, 66th this year

Bruning said that in the last year 30 fatalities have also occurred in Ohio work zones, with one victim having been contractor.

Dara Sorensen said she sees distracted drivers constantly, which is why she chooses to leave her phone in her purse on the ground while driving, as to not get tempted. “Pretty much every time I go out I see somebody who’s distracted, the light turns green and they’re just sitting there. Or, they’re going over the yellow line. Yeah, it’s very concerning,” said Sorensen.

The majority of the people either injured or killed in these crashes often results in the drivers themselves. “While we are always reminding people to keep our crews safe out on the roadways, we also want drivers to be safe,” said ODOT Regional Public Information Officer Mandi Dillon.

The accidents in work zones also hitting close to home right here in the Miami Valley. “We have had several crews hit in the past year. In fact, we just had one in the Clark County area, and we just had one in the Montgomery County area a few months ago,” said Dillon.

See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here

Bruning said that while this week highlights the need for safety when driving past work zones, the efforts to protect drivers and workers is truly a year round effort. “We’ve already had more than 70 crews struck here in the state of Ohio, our ODOT crews. That’s people, vehicles, and equipment. That compares to 154 all of last year. So, we’re in a really bad spot as far as statistics go this year,” said Bruning.

Bruning also encourages people who notice a distracted driver to contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol at #677.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Semi collides with pickup truck, 2 injured

BEAVERCREEK TWP. Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a collision involving a semi-truck on US 35. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Ahmed Yarrow was driving a Freightliner Semi west on US-35 when he failed to yield at the intersection with Trebein Road, striking a Dodge Ram pickup […]
WDTN

Road work to take place in Centerville

According to the City of Centerville, the Montgomery County Environmental Services will begin a project to replace a water main on Centerville Station Road. This project will take place between Bigger Road and Woods Drive.
CENTERVILLE, OH
WHIZ

ODOT SR 93 Update

The Ohio Department of Transportation has provided an update on the State Route 93 closure. ODOT said that State Route 93 at I-70 will be restricted to one lane with flaggers until further notice while concrete sets up from overnight pavement repairs. The I-70 EB ramps will remain closed. Motorists...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
Local
Ohio Cars
Montgomery County, OH
Traffic
WDTN

1 taken to Dayton Children’s after shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Friday afternoon. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the incident happened at Wesleyan Road and Princeton Drive just before 4 p.m. Dispatchers were told a female had been shot. Dayton Police said a female...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Trump faces tough decision on DeSantis endorsement

Since leaving Washington last year, Trump has issued a long, if not sporadic, list of endorsements that includes other prospective presidential hopefuls such as South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Tim Scott (R-S.C.).
FLORIDA STATE
WDTN

Rain becoming snow overnight, cold start to weekend

Light rain showers this evening turning to some snow later tonight. A brief period of clear skies around midnight before clouds roll back in. Temperatures getting into the mid 30s for lows. Friday, a bit cooler with highs in the upper 40s, with light rain showers expected through the day. Saturday starts off with some snow that could amount to a dusting in the morning, but as temperatures warm up, snow will become rain. Sunday is drier and warmer with a high of 60. Next week, temperatures get into the 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

Who is Frank R. James? Suspect in Brooklyn subway attack

UPDATE: Police arrested Frank R. James on Wednesday afternoon. He’s been charged with a federal terrorism offense. SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Frank R. James was upgraded from “person of interest” to “suspect” Wednesday morning in connection with a subway attack in Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams said. Police identified James, 62, hours after 10 people […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odot#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Driving#Traffic Accident#Odot Press
WDTN

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019. But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

1 arrested after firearms found in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood police called for backup Wednesday morning after finding a person outside with multiple firearms in Trotwood. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a single officer had responded to the 1500 block of Shiloh Springs Road at 2:30 am on reports of a person outside with multiple firearms. Dispatch called for […]
TROTWOOD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Ironton Tribune

AAA urges partygoers to find a safe and sober ride home

This year’s St. Patrick’s Day will be a time of celebration for many, but there is a danger for the holiday to turn deadly. AAA East Central advises partygoers to celebrate with safety in mind. By planning ahead, motorists can avoid a possible OVI and keep themselves and others safe.
SAINT PATRICK'S DAY
WDTN

Beavercreek proposes electric scooter ban

The proposed ban is mainly due to how the shared electric scooters and bicycles are frequently abandoned on streets, sidewalks and other public spaces. The abandonment of the devices creates visual clutter and serious safety concerns, especially for pedestrians said the ordinance.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

Judge Hanseman takes oath for Mont. Co. Common Pleas

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Judge Robert G. Hanseman will be taking the Oath of Office on Thursday, April 7. According to the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, Hanseman will be sworn in as a judge for the court in the General Division on Thursday at 3 p.m. You can...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Police create safe zone for community exchanges in Poland Township

POLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Residents have a new place to meet up safely with strangers in Poland Township. Police shared pictures of the Community Exchange Zone. There are two parking spaces to do internet transactions or custody exchanges. It’s in front of the Poland Township Government Center on Dobbins Road....
POLAND, OH
WDTN

Tickets for Every & Any Dayton Dragons Fans

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Eric Deutsch, the Executive Vice President for the Dayton Dragons! He shares more on all of their ticket options. There is a ticket for every fan at every price level!
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy