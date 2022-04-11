ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Trojans blank Redwomen

PEDRO — Collecting 15 hits as a team and holding Rock Hill to three hits, the Portsmouth Lady Trojans won their third-straight game — handing the Redwomen an 11-0 defeat in Ohio Valley Conference play on Friday.

Senior Madison Perry led Portsmouth at the plate, driving in a game-high three RBI — including two with a two-run home run in the top of the third to give the Lady Trojans an 8-0 lead.

Sophomore Olivia Dickerson had a team-high three hits in three plate appearances and a pair of RBI. Sophomore Emily Cheatham, seniors Olivia Ramey, Faith Phillips, and Kyndal Kearns each had two hits apiece and at-least one RBI.

Phillips earned the shutout win in the circle, allowing no runs in six complete innings with three strikeouts.

Portsmouth (5-1, 3-0 OVC) is scheduled to host Ironton on Monday (April 11) in OVC play.

***

BOX SCORE

Portsmouth 0 5 3 1 0 2 — 11 15 2

Rock Hill 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 1

Portsmouth hitting

Emily Cheatham 2-5, R, RBI

Olivia Ramey 2-4, R, RBI, BB

Madison Perry 1-2, 2R, 3RBI, 2BB

Olivia Dickerson 3-3, 2R, 2RBI

Ayonna Carr 1-3

Madison Ankrom 0-1

Faith Phillips 2-4, RBI

Sydney Johnson 1-3, 2R, BB

Kyndal Kearns 2-3, 2R, 2RBI

Portsmouth pitching

Faith Phillips (P) 6IP, 3H, 0ER, 0BB, 3K

