Lady Trojans blank Redwomen
PEDRO — Collecting 15 hits as a team and holding Rock Hill to three hits, the Portsmouth Lady Trojans won their third-straight game — handing the Redwomen an 11-0 defeat in Ohio Valley Conference play on Friday.
Senior Madison Perry led Portsmouth at the plate, driving in a game-high three RBI — including two with a two-run home run in the top of the third to give the Lady Trojans an 8-0 lead.
Sophomore Olivia Dickerson had a team-high three hits in three plate appearances and a pair of RBI. Sophomore Emily Cheatham, seniors Olivia Ramey, Faith Phillips, and Kyndal Kearns each had two hits apiece and at-least one RBI.
Phillips earned the shutout win in the circle, allowing no runs in six complete innings with three strikeouts.
Portsmouth (5-1, 3-0 OVC) is scheduled to host Ironton on Monday (April 11) in OVC play.
***
BOX SCORE
Portsmouth 0 5 3 1 0 2 — 11 15 2
Rock Hill 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 1
Portsmouth hitting
Emily Cheatham 2-5, R, RBI
Olivia Ramey 2-4, R, RBI, BB
Madison Perry 1-2, 2R, 3RBI, 2BB
Olivia Dickerson 3-3, 2R, 2RBI
Ayonna Carr 1-3
Madison Ankrom 0-1
Faith Phillips 2-4, RBI
Sydney Johnson 1-3, 2R, BB
Kyndal Kearns 2-3, 2R, 2RBI
Portsmouth pitching
Faith Phillips (P) 6IP, 3H, 0ER, 0BB, 3K
© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved
Comments / 0