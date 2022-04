The Wyoming Arts Council is seeking music from Wyoming musicians for the 2022 Summer Road Trip Playlist. This is a statewide call open to independent musicians of all genres. To apply for consideration, musicians must complete the interest form online by April 27, 2022. The interest form is short, requiring some general information about the music and links to up to two songs already listed on Spotify to submit for consideration. Songs will be juried by Kendall Smith, Director or Programming at The Arts Campus at Willits in Basalt, CO, based on the merit of the song and the quality of the recording. The playlist will then be curated to form a cohesive listening experience. There is no limit to the number of songs selected for the playlist.

WYOMING STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO