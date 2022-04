Today, Vicarious Visions announced that the studio has officially merged with Blizzard Entertainment. While the team will remain based in Albany, it will now be a fully dedicated support studio for games like Overwatch and World of Warcraft. Over the last few years, Vicarious Visions has been responsible for Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2. Both of those remakes were critical and commercial successes, helping to revive their respective franchises. Unfortunately, the development team will now move away from games such as these.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO