Shining bright on the diamond: Vote for Alexandria area's athlete of the week for April 4

ATHLETES

Landyn Amy, Grace Christian: Amy hit two grand slams, his first home runs of the seasons, in the Warriors’ 14-11 over Glenmora April 5 and drove in 11 runs total last week.

Jaxson Aymond, Avoyelles Charter: In a 19-10 slugfest victory over Bolton, Aymond had eight RBIs, while hitting a home run and a double in the contest.

Jada Carhee, Many: Against Benton, the Arkansas-Pine Bluff signee hit a pair of home runs and drove in five RBIs as the Lady Tigers won 12-1.

Brighley Crayon, Montgomery: Crayon shone bright for the Lady Tigers last week by going 3-0 with a 2.47 ERA and 22 strikeouts. She saved her best game for April 7 against Plainview with a no-hitter and eight strikeouts.

Bailey Davis, Anacoco: Davis pitched a four-inning perfect game against Singer on April 4 and followed that with a one-hitter against Elizabeth the next day. She was also solid at the plate with a 4-for-4 performance against Pitkin on April 7 with two home runs and five RBIs.

Jackson Ford, Menard: Ford was in the zone last week by batting 11-for-13 (.846), scoring eight runs and stealing three bases, while also driving in the only run during the Eagles’ 1-0 win over Iowa.

Adri Johnson, Elizabeth: Johnson hit for the cycle and drove in four in Elizabeth’s 18-7 win against Singer. She also hit a home run and struck out 10 in a 6-5 loss against Fairview.

Haydan Toal, Tioga: The Louisiana Tech signee struck out 11 batters against ASH, but also went 5-for-8 (.625) for the week and hit a home run against Bolton.

Erin Werner, Grant: Werner drove in 15 runs last week, while batting .625 with four home runs to lead the Lady Cougars to a 4-0 week. Werner drove in eight of those RBIs against Airline and hit two home runs.

Kairah Williams, Tioga: Williams was 4-for-9 from the plate with two home runs and nine RBIs, while going 3-0 with a 2.85 ERA and 24 strikeouts from the circle.

