Atlanta, GA

ESPN Hosts Debate Trae Young's Recognition in Atlanta

By Pat Benson
 4 days ago

Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins disagreed about Hawks fans.

ESPN NBA Analyst Kendrick Perkins got off to a good start in his segment during Monday's episode of First Take . The former NBA big man named Trae Young as the most disrespected player in the league. I agree with him there.

Even better, Perkins went on to say, "We don't give him enough credit for what he brings on a night-to-night basis. When we talk about one of the most unguardable guys in the NBA, Trae Young is one of those guys." More facts from 'Big Perk' there. You can view a small excerpt of his comments in the video he tweeted.

Notice how I clarified at the beginning of this article that Perkins got off to a good start . Veteran television personality and GOAT sports debater Stephen A. Smith clearly knocked Perkins off his footing which pushed him into an unforced error.

When defending his original point, Perkins took a major swipe at the city of Atlanta. Perkins said, "Hell, Atlanta don't even recognize Trae Young like they supposed to." Smith quickly shuts that down as a ridiculous take.

Perkins tried pivoting and discussing the Hawks attendance numbers. According to ESPN , the Hawks rank 19th in home attendance. But Smith wasn't having that argument either, citing Atlanta being a city full of transplants and plenty of other activities going on - both objectively true statements.

See the full discussion by clicking on the YouTube video above. I've only been working in Atlanta since August of 2021, but if there is one thing I am sure of in life - it's that this city loves Trae Young. He owns the city of Atlanta (and New York for that matter). Oh well, another day, another opportunity.

Atlanta, GA
Get the latest Atlanta Hawks news with AllHawks

