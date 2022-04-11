ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

By E. Wayne
 2 days ago

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday.

Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State . As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad.

The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville.

Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season.

Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.

