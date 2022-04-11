ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Diamond Hogs drop three spots in USA TODAY Coaches Poll after losses to Florida

By E. Wayne
 2 days ago

Arkansas’ streak of 13 straight SEC series wins was snapped Saturday when Florida managed to take the final two games between the teams in Gainesville. Pollsters dinged the Razorbacks a bit, accordingly.

Arkansas fell three spots from No. 2 to No. 5 in the USA TODAY Baseball Coaches Poll released Monday . They remain one of three SEC teams in the Top 10 and seven in the Top 25

Florida jumped five spots to No. 17 with the series win. Tennessee is the top-ranked team. Arkansas does not play the Volunteers during the regular season this year.

The Diamond Hogs announced a change to their schedule this week, electing to play a double-header with Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday instead of the originally scheduled Tuesday-Wednesday two-game set. Rain is expected Wednesday.

Arkansas returns to SEC play Thursday at Baum-Walker Stadium when it hosts LSU. The Tigers are No. 12 in the poll.

USA TODAY Baseball Coaches Poll: April 11

1. Tennessee (31-1)

2. Oregon State (24-7)

3. Miami (26-6)

4. Texas Tech (27-8)

5. Arkansas (23-7)

6. Oklahoma State (23-9)

7. Texas (24-10)

8. Virginia (26-6)

9. Notre Dame (20-5)

10. Georgia (24-8)

11. Louisville (23-8)

12. LSU (23-9)

13. UCLA (22-9)

14. Southern Miss (23-8)

15. Gonzaga (21-8)

16. Arizona (22-10)

T17. Vanderbilt (22-9)

T17. Florida (21-11)

19. Dallas Baptist (21-10)

20. Texas State (24-9)

21. Connecticut (24-7)

22. Auburn (22-10)

23. Stanford (17-10)

24. Maryland (25-7)

25. Wake Forest (25-7)

