New & Upcoming Books from North Carolina Authors

Laura spent her first summer after high school on the Outer Banks, a magical few months filled with friendships, boys, and beer. There she met a handsome DJ who everyone called "Steve the Dream," and risked her heart. When September came, Steve moved to New York City to become a model—prompting...

Teacher sacked for reading bum book to students: the latest conservative book ban

On March 1, 2022, Toby Price, an assistant principal at Gary Road Elementary School in New Byrum, Mississippi, faced a problem. The reader booked for a Zoom session for 240 grade two students hadn’t shown up. So Price grabbed one of his favourite books, I Need a New Butt, and began reading. He was fired two days later. In Price’s termination letter, Hinds County Schools Superintendent Delesicia Martin cited “unnecessary embarrassment, a lack of professionalism and impaired judgment” on Price’s part. The superintendent was particularly disturbed by the word “fart”, which he called “inappropriate”. However, the book, which features a character...
Houston Chronicle

Book World: 3 great new audiobooks for your commute, your walk or just chilling out

Michael Robotham maintains an air of excruciating suspense in this plot-driven tale of an idealist young policewoman from London's Met. Philomena "Phil" McCarthy runs afoul of the entire police force when she arrests Darren Goodall - a married, decorated senior officer - for beating up his girlfriend. Phil, who has wanted to join the Met since she was a girl, now finds that, far from being an organization of committed peacekeepers, it is awash in corruption and coverups. Although demoted to desk duty, she can't leave it alone and befriends the victim, Tempe Brown, who we begin to see is the friend from hell: needy, manipulative, and up to something mysterious and most likely unsavory. The book is wonderfully served by Katy Sobey, who narrates it at an easy pace, capturing Phil's naivete in a sweet, young voice, adding some gruffness to the men, and delivering Tempe, who has come from Northern Ireland, with an admirably convincing accent. (Simon & Schuster, Unabridged, 11 34 hours)
Daily Mail

Anne Frank book that claimed to solve the mystery of who betrayed her to the Nazis is PULLED by publishers after its findings were discredited

A book that claimed to have solved the mystery of who betrayed Anne Frank to the Nazis has been pulled by a Dutch publishing house after its findings were discredited. The book - The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation - suggested a Jewish man called Arnold van den Bergh may have revealed the Franks' hiding place in Amsterdam in a bid to save his own family.
Marie Claire

20 Life-Changing Books Everyone Should Read At Least Once

Books are a safe haven that help us escape the harsh edges of our lives, but every once in a while we come across a book that follows us into the real world. A book that hurdles us into a state of self-reflection and completely revamps our personal perspective. Life-changing books are hard to find, but completely impossible to forget when we do. From Toni Morrison's Beloved to Don Miguel Ruiz's The Four Agreements to Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love, we rounded up some bestsellers that have left their mark on millions, below.
The Guardian

Country diary: A secret hideaway, and a mystery solved

Soon after the first chiffchaffs arrived, I visited one of the most secret places in Dorset. It was a lost lane, overgrown with a hedge the width of a cottage, on a “half-moon of low rabbit-cropped hills” overlooking the Marshwood Vale. Here, in Geoffrey Household’s 1939 thriller Rogue...
The New Yorker

Metaphysical Horror Becomes All Too Real in the Audacious “Master”

Genre is mainly a tool of marketing, but there are exceptions. Mariama Diallo’s first feature, “Master,” which opens Friday in theatres and on Prime Video, has been widely described as a horror film, but what matters more is the kind of horrors it portrays. It’s set at the fictional Ancaster College, a highly selective school near Salem, Massachusetts. The film has supernatural elements, but its very subject, and the core of its power, is the display of real-world horrors—and the recognition that they’re often called “supernatural” because doing so is easier than facing reality. It’s so in movies as in life; much of the fantasy that dominates the current cinema is a form of concealment, a willful failure to look the world in the face. There’s a new vanguard of horror films by Black directors who’ve made sharply critical use of the genre—foremost, Jordan Peele, who in “Get Out” and “Us” leans into its artifices for their symbolic power. In “Master,” however, Diallo, who also wrote the script, deploys horror tropes to reveal hidden realities while also exposing the commonplace abuses of fantasy as useful self-deceptions and craven lies, in life and art alike.
TheConversationAU

Witchcraft and fascism collide in Jane Rawson's imaginative new novel

In an age of polarisation, it’s instructive to return to the late 1930s, in the lead up to World War II, when the far left and far right were energised and prominent. In Australia, we tend to think that Nazi sympathisers didn’t exist, or were never significant, but in fact there were documented events in Adelaide and Katoomba that revealed fervent support for Hitler’s rise to power. Review: A History of Dreams - Jane Rawson (Brio Books) Contemporaneous left-wing papers suggested, sensationally, that there were 10,000-20,000 Nazis in Australia. There were, at least, 177 paid up members of the Australian Nazi...
UV Cavalier Daily

The upcoming Virginia Festival of the Book at a glance

An expansive slate of in-person and virtual events line the Virginia Festival of the Book’s 2022 schedule. Spanning from March 16 to March 20, the annual Virginia Humanities program aims to engage authors and readers in conversation about books, reading and literary culture generally. After holding the Festival virtually...
Akron Beacon Journal

Book Talk: Green author Kathryn Long pens first book in new Paint by Murder mystery series

Many authors use pen names, some to conceal their identities entirely; others to build separate audiences for different genres or publishers. Such is the case with Green author Kathryn Long, who uses the name Bailee Abbott for the new Paint by Murder mystery series. “A Brush with Murder” is set in a touristy town on Lake Chautauqua, with gift shops, bakeries, an aromatherapy parlor and a place that sells hand-painted kites.
WRAL

Treehouses of serenity in Asheville's Blue Ridge Mountains

Treehouses of serenity in Asheville's Blue Ridge Mountains. In the 1990s, Mike Parrish began buying parcels of land on top of a mountain in Asheville. A few years ago, his wife suggested building a treehouse on the land. Now, they have seven treehuouses guests can reserve, and the view is gorgeous.
The Saginaw News

Lighthouse legends meet true crime in Michigan author’s new book

By design, lighthouses are some of the most isolated structures on the planet. Tending to these life-saving sentinels during their turn-of-the-last-century heyday was often grueling, lonesome and dangerous work. Such is the ominous backdrop for the newly released “Death & Lighthouses on the Great Lakes: A History of Murder and...

