Slovis Lauded by Academic Emergency Medicine Peers

By Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorey Slovis, MD, professor and founding chair of Emergency Medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, has received the Lifetime Service Award from the Association of Academic Chairs of Emergency Medicine (AACEM). The award, created in 2016, is given to an AACEM member who has contributed to the advancement of...

