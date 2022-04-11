ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

BMW Commits to Producing Wheels Largely With Recycled Aluminum

By Braden Carlson
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
BMW plans on its wheels being largely recycled aluminum starting in 2023. This marks the first step it the company's journey to use 100 percent green production...

CarBuzz.com

BMW Boss Commits To A Future Of Better Combustion Engines And New Concepts

BMW has just teased its new i7 electric luxury limousine as part of the brand's Annual Conference 2022, but the electric 7 Series wasn't the only big piece of news that the Bavarian automaker focused on. There's a lot of change on the way for the brand as it looks to diversify its mobility solutions, offer more electric motorcycles, and better deal with supply issues. The news seems good overall, but there are some standout announcements that we've decided to focus on with this article, beginning with more detail on the decision to stick with internal combustion engines, at least for the foreseeable future.
CARS
Digital Trends

Apple to use zero-emission recycled aluminum in iPhone SE

Apple has announced that its iPhone SE will use aluminum that has been smelted with zero greenhouse gas emissions. Canadian manufacturing partner Elysis has been able to crank out aluminum ingots at a commercial scale and purity while only producing oxygen emissions. Since Quebec is flush with hydroelectric power, the energy used in the process is renewable too. Apple first used this aluminum with its 16-inch 2019 MacBook Pro. Research into the smelting technology was made possible by Apple’s Green Bonds. These bonds have been able to funnel investment into eco-friendly projects since 2016.
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Mercedes-Benz Completes 1,000 Km Electric Drive on Energy-Efficient Design

BERLIN (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz aims to produce electric cars consuming as little as 10 kilowatt hours of energy per 100 km (62 miles), its chief technology officer (CTO) said on Thursday, a third more efficient than the current average for electric cars. Speaking as the carmaker celebrated the successful test...
CARS
Joe Santos
MotorBiscuit

Will Old Cars Eventually Be Banned?

Some countries, such as the members of the E.U., are considering banning all new gas cars by 2035. As the car fleet goes electric, restoring, insuring, and even fueling up our classic trucks and cars may become complex. But it is very unlikely that classic cars will ever be banned outright.
CARS
Kristen Walters

Car prices expected to surge as auto production grinds to a halt due to supply chain struggles

New car production has slowed or completely halted at many factories because manufacturers can't get all the parts they need. Supergenijalac/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) According to Mark Wakefield of Alix Partners automotive unit, "you only need to miss one part" not to be able to complete the production of a new car. Unfortunately, this is the exact problem that many car manufacturers are facing right now.
CarBuzz.com

Nissan's New Battery Tech Sounds Awesome, But It Can Kill You

As the automotive industry rapidly electrifies itself, the race for ultimate efficiency is at a boiling point. It's rather simple really; the company that can produce the most efficient battery wins, right? Between all the major manufacturers, the push for more range and quicker charging times has been bearing fruit, but there's always more room for improvement, and Nissan is one company pushing the limits of current battery tech. The Japanese automotive giant is currently developing advanced solid-state batteries which it hopes will replace lithium-ion batteries. These solid-state batteries have been flaunted as being safer, but as it turns out, things can go very bad, very quickly.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

GM Has an Electric Car That Will Tap Into an Unexplored Market

The race for electric vehicles is intensifying every day, with multiple announcements coming from legacy automakers as well as young entrants and technology groups. The recent spike in gasoline prices has revived interest in battery-powered vehicles. That in turn has prompted carmakers, who face rising prices for raw materials such as nickel, to boost EV prices.
GAS PRICE
insideevs.com

Nissan Unveils Prototype Production Facility For Solid-State Batteries

Nissan unveiled today its prototype production facility for laminated all-solid-state battery (ASSB) cells. The facility is located within the Nissan Research Center in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. The Japanese company announced in-house development of solid-state batteries in November 2021 with a plan to start pilot production at its Yokohama Plant in...
BUSINESS
Autoweek.com

Nissan Gets Ready for Solid-State EV Batteries

Nissan opens prototype production facility for solid-state batteries at the automaker's Research Center in Kanagawa Prefecture. The automaker plans to launch a pilot production line for solid-state batteries in 2024, with planned start of mass production in 2028. Several EV makers are developing solid-state batteries and are backing start-ups working...
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

9 New Honda EVs Are Coming: What Models Could They Be?

Known for its innovation and engineering prowess, Honda's curiously late arrival to the EV party is rather bizarre. In the US, the brand's lineup may have once included the Fit and Clarity EV but, these days, consumers are left with a flotilla of hybrid options. That's all set to change; the Japanese carmaker recently trademarked nine new electric vehicle names, with three expected to arrive in Europe by 2023.
CARS
Engadget

Honda plans to invest $40 billion on EVs and launch 30 models by 2030

Last year, Honda revealed that it intends to shift all its car sales to electric and fuel cell vehicles by 2040. To make phasing out gas-powered cars feasible, it has to release a wide selection of zero-emission vehicles that customers can choose from. Now, the automaker has announced that it's spending 5 trillion yen or around $40 billion on its electrification efforts over the next 10 years.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Volkswagen To Scrap Dozens Of Models And Focus On Premium Market: FT

Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) to discontinue several of its combustion engine models by the end of the decade and sell fewer cars overall to focus on developing more profitable premium vehicles, Financial Times reported, citing the company's finance chief. "The main goal is not growth, it is us [more focused]...
BUSINESS
MotorTrend Magazine

Electrify America Stations Will Repurpose Old VW EV Batteries For Energy Storage

Volkswagen has committed to becoming an all-electric vehicle company within the next decade, and its American branch immediately realized that two things needed to be done. With the VW ID4 going all-American in assembly by 2022, they needed all-American battery production to reduce supply chain woes, and a method of recycling their old batteries. The solution is a plan to use old batteries as energy storage solutions at VW's affiliated Electrify America stations, and the automaker's new Battery Engineering Lab in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will develop more battery technologies to take VW into its all-American EV future.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Robb Report

Maserati’s 1,200 HP GranTurismo Folgore, the Marque’s First EV, Will Instantly Become Its Most Powerful Car

Click here to read the full article. Maserati is finally joining the electric revolution. The venerable Italian marque announced on Thursday that its first fully battery-powered model, the GranTurismo Folgore, will go on sale next year. The EV isn’t ready for the spotlight just yet just yet, but the brand did tease what it will look like and what kind of performance we can expect. We already knew the GranTurismo Folgore (the Italian word for lightning) was coming, of course. Maserati announced that it was working on an EV version of its beloved grand tourer back in September 2020. And now, 18...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Ford Maverick Can’t Catch the Toyota Tacoma

While the competition between trucks is getting too spicy for the pepper due to the Ford Maverick, the Toyota Tacoma isn’t sweating it. Some critics say the 2022 Ford Maverick will bring the heat against the 2022 Toyota Tacoma, but it might not even be in the same kitchen.
TACOMA, WA
MotorTrend Magazine

Honda Readying Two Electrified Sports Cars, Shows Them Under Sheets

Honda hosted a deep dive on its future electrification plans, both domestically and worldwide, going into more detail about how it plans to bridge its current dearth of EVs and the 2 million it plans to sell annually by 2030. As you can imagine, the hour-long Powerpoint presentation, littered with dry number roundups, battery plans, and several home-market electric vehicles we'll never see (and Honda didn't show) was pretty standard business update fare.
CARS
FOXBusiness

US agency opens probe into electric vehicle batteries

DETROIT — U.S. safety regulators have opened an investigation into electric and hybrid vehicle batteries after five automakers issued recalls due to possible defects that could cause fires or stalling. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe covers more than 138,000 vehicles with batteries made by LG...
CARS
Autoweek.com

Ford’s Two Upcoming EVs Will Use VW’s MEB Platform

Ford reveals plans for two new battery-electric SUVs that will sit on Volkswagen Group's MEB platform. Volkswagen and Ford formed a partnership in 2020 that envisioned Ford using the MEB platform, which VW has opened to other automakers. The crossovers will be built at Ford's Cologne, Germany, plant starting in...
CARS
