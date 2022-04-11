ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

Spring Hill man started fire that killed six pets, deputies say

By Zachary Winiecki
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0elHrV_0f62CNXH00

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested after deputies said he started a fire at his home that killed six pets inside.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday they received “numerous 9-1-1 calls” from a resident at a home on Collingswood Street in Spring Hill. Each time deputies responded 29-year-old Evan Saslaw was the only one at the home and refused to speak with or let deputies into the home.

Florida babysitter accused of putting child in dryer

Deputies said they planned to arrest Saslaw the next morning on a warrant for misuse of 9-1-1.

When the next morning came, deputies said they received calls from numerous individuals about an explosion and fire at Saslaw’s home. Witnesses also told deputies they saw Saslaw run from the home, potentially with a handgun.

Deputies said they found Saslaw a short distance away, where they detained him on the misuse of 9-1-1 warrant. Saslaw also had a handgun on him, according to deputies.

Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services put out the fire. According to the release, when firefighters searched the debris, they found three cats, two dogs and a snake died in the fire. A dog and cat survived.

Deputies said an investigation showed Saslaw poured gasoline in the garage area and lit it on fire. Saslaw told deputies he wanted to “cause a scene to get people to notice.”

The fire also damaged some windows of neighboring homes according to deputies.

Saslaw was arrested and taken to the Hernando County Detention Center on charges of misuse of 9-1-1, arson, criminal Mischief, and six counts of animal cruelty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Hill, FL
City
Hernando, FL
Hernando County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Hernando County, FL
State
Florida State
Spring Hill, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WFLA

Florida woman burned children with lighter, beat them, police say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An investigation into a Pensacola woman that started last month found she abused at least five children, including burning them with a lighter, Pensacola Police said. Letonya Renee Finney-Rosado, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated child abuse. A Pensacola Police Department arrest report said that in February, Finney-Rosado became […]
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog And Cat#Arson#Animal Cruelty#Firefighters
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Personal injury lawyer who mowed down four people in parking lot because of ‘voices’ in her head is suspended from Florida Bar

A personal injury attorney in Florida who allegedly drove over four people with her car because she was hearing voices in her head has been suspended from the state Bar. Beatrice Bijoux, 31, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of high speed or wanton fleeing and four counts of attempted murder, according to The Miami Herald.Witnesses claim Ms Bijoux was driving her car outside The Fresh Market in Stuart, Florida, on 22 February when she allegedly began running people down with her car by driving on the sidewalk. They said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFLA

WFLA

55K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy