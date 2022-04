CONRAD — Kalyn Polley and Will Dawley overcame one snowman on their scorecard to win BCLUW’s Comet Co-Ed golf meet on Tuesday night at Oakwood Golf Course. Polley and Dawley shot a 6-over-par round of 41 to finish atop the field in the alternate shot event. The Trojan duo took a triple bogey on the par-5 third hole, doubled the par-4 fourth and bogeyed the par-3 eighth, but six pars saved the day. They were the only one of 34 teams to par the par-5 first hole and one of only two teams to par the par-3 second.

