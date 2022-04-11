Fire Damages UPS Warehouse in Lancaster

Photo: Getty Images

LANCASTER (CNS) - An explosion and fire damaged a large UPS warehouse and several big-rig trailers in Lancaster today, but no one was hurt, authorities said.

The fire was reported in the 200 block of West Avenue L about 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

About 70 firefighters were sent to the scene on a second-alarm assignment, the fire department reported.

``The fire spread throughout a metal clad building and extended to possibly five or six trailers,'' the fire department said in a statement

``Knockdown reported at 10:02 a.m.''

The cause was under investigation.