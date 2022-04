High fuel prices across Nebraska and throughout the country have resulted in one switch for Savana Clausen and her family. “It’s changed the vehicle we drive,” the Norfolk resident said as she fueled up earlier this week at the Fat Dogs station off South Dewey Street. “We are driving a smaller vehicle because of the gas prices. We have a Yukon XL (SUV) and that was a gas hog already.”

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 25 DAYS AGO