SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- According to PG&E 4,542 people are without power in Salinas as of 4:32 p.m.

The outage is estimated to last until 7:30 p.m.

The cause is weather-related according to PG&E.

193 customers are also without power east of Salinas and 75 people are still without power in Marina.

