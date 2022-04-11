‘The View’ Debates Whether Cancel Culture Would Have Ruined Joan Rivers’s Career: “She Would’ve Slapped a Lot of People”

Melissa Rivers has written a book titled Lies My Mother Told Me, a memoir that is mostly based on fictional accounts of things that both she and mother, comedian Joan Rivers, made up over the years. To promote the book, Rivers appeared on The View today, where she joined the panel and discussed her mother’s final, and perhaps most iconic, appearance on The View before her death in 2014 featuring a fictional, but hilarious nonetheless, celebrity rumor.

Co-host Sara Haines brought up the fact that Melissa and Joan Rivers both appeared on the show often, but her mother’s most raucous visit with the ladies was her final appearance alongside the show’s original host, Barbara Walters, who asked about Joan’s retirement. Joan turned the conversation to Walters though, saying, “Can I tell them the truth about your retirement? I’m gonna tell you the truth… America, figure this one out. She retires, and a week later David Letterman retires. It’s time America knew they were f–k buddies!” The line prompted everyone on the panel to go into shock, with Whoopi Goldberg throwing her hands in the air, and co-hosts Jenny McCarthy and Sherri Shepherd getting up from the couch and walking away in surprise. Walters is seen grinning as Rivers tells the joke.

“That’s one of those things that’s singed into your memory,” Rivers told the hosts after watching the 2014 clip of her mother.

“Joan was known for her edgy comedy,” guest host Ana Navarro said, pivoting the conversation to both cancel culture and the Oscars slap. “You never knew what was the hell was going to come out of her mouth… Tell me, how do you think she would be navigating today’s day and age? Would she be canceled? Would she be able to survive, would she have slapped somebody?”

“Well, I think she would’ve slapped a lot of people for different reasons,” Rivers jokes. “I would hope that she would’ve been grandfathered in, kind of like Dave Chappelle. And I honestly don’t think she would’ve given a — I’m not going to say it — a damn for what she said about Letterman and Barbara.”

“She was pretty politically incorrect, your mother,” Behar said. “I think she really would’ve had to work at that.”

“I don’t think she would have really bent to it,” Rivers responded, saying that she hopes other comedians don’t stop taking risks with their jokes, especially in light of what happened to Chris Rock at the Oscars. “Part of being a comedian is pointing out the foibles and the hypocrisy and the craziness of life. And we’re living in this world where for comedians, it’s incredibly difficult. Because part of comedy is taking the risks, and you don’t want to stifle the creativity and have people constantly second guessing themselves because that will kill comedy.”