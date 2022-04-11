Russia is resupplying and reinforcing its invasion force in eastern Ukraine with a long convoy of vehicles heading to the region, indicating a new phase of the war is likely to occur there, according to a senior Pentagon official.

The convoy, exposed in commercial satellite imagery, stretches an estimated eight miles. It appears to contain vehicles to command and supply infantry units and possibly helicopters, said the official, who provided intelligence assessments on condition of anonymity.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of an impending Russian offensive in his country's east and has urged civilians to flee the region.

"The occupiers have sent dozens of thousands of soldiers and colossal numbers of equipment to prepare new attacks," he warned in a speech to South Korean lawmakers translated by NBC News. Josep Borrell, EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, issued a similar warning Monday.

The Pentagon official said some of the Russian forces involved in the failed attempt to seize the capital of Kyiv appear headed toward the eastern region. There are about 60 Russian battalion tactical groups in eastern and southern Ukraine – 48,000 to 60,000 troops – the official said.

Type of helicopters used by Russian forces

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Satellite images show Russian convoy and build-up in eastern Ukraine near Donbas region