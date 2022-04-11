ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Fire damages WeHo restaurants

By WEHO ville
WEHOville.com
WEHOville.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A structure fire early Sunday morning left two West Hollywood restaurants with substantial damage. Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a call at 5:49 a.m. Sunday at the 530 San...

wehoville.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEHOville.com

UPDATED: Man robbed of Rolex on Santa Monica Blvd.

A man negotiating the sale of his Rolex was robbed of his watch on Wednesday in WeHo. The robbery occurred at 12:39 p.m. today on the 8400 block of Santa Monica Blvd. The prospective buyer of the Rolex grabbed the watch and attempted to flee with it. The victim and the suspect wrestled before the suspect broke free and escaped in a getaway vehicle.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Killeen Daily Herald

Heights fire damages home

The city of Harker Heights confirmed Tuesday that a fire inflicted “significant damage” at a home. According to Harker Heights Fire Chief Paul Sims, the incident was determined to have started as a “chimney fire” at 1113 Chaucer Lane early Friday morning. The fire was contained...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles County, CA
Restaurants
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
West Hollywood, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Restaurants
West Hollywood, CA
Lifestyle
City
West Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Los Angeles, CA
West Hollywood, CA
Food & Drinks
Los Angeles County, CA
Food & Drinks
WEHOville.com

dineL.A. returns this Friday

The City of West Hollywood boasts some of the best dining options in Southern California, and the twice-annual dineL.A. event is an excellent opportunity to explore many of the City’s delicious and diverse culinary options by enjoying selected menu items from participating restaurants at special prix fixe prices. dineL.A....
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Melrose Ave#Dousing#Food Drink#Whwra
Vice

Homeless People Can Now Move Into $15K Tiny Homes in San Francisco

Homeless people in San Francisco are being offered the opportunity to temporarily move into a village of 64-square-foot tiny homes that each cost just $15,000 to build. The first 30 private units opened last week between Market and Mission streets in downtown, and another 40 will soon become available. Each unit has a locking door, heat, a window, and a bed, among other furniture, though the community will share bathrooms. Services will also be provided on-site by the nonprofit Urban Alchemy and funded by the city of San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Earthquake shakes Malibu, West LA

A small earthquake rattled parts of Malibu and West Los Angeles Monday, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a magnitude of 2.9, struck at 9:02 a.m. about nine miles south-southeast of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were reports of minor...
MALIBU, CA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Family Of Missing Los Angeles Television Producer Believes He Was Kidnapped

Timothy KizitoThe Los Angeles Police Department Missing Persons Unit. Timothy Kizito is the Ugandan-born proprietor of Bantu Productions, a film production company based in the United States. Timothy was the " brain behind the production of a TV series, The Ebonies ‘Bibawo’," reports Exposed Uganda. The 56-year-old Los Angeles resident moved to LA over ten years ago and was known for working with the Ugandan drama group "The Ebonies"
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

West Hollywood, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

 https://www.wehoville.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy