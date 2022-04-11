ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

One of the Craziest Things Boston TSA Has Confiscated

By Chantel
Q97.9
Q97.9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are some crazy things that people intentionally and unintentionally bring through TSA. I don't know why, but I am always nervous when going through TSA at the airport. It's not that I have anything that is illegally packed, but I never want to be stopped. There was a...

wjbq.com

Comments / 1

Related
Richmond.com

TSA says it's confiscating more items at RIC checkpoints

Transportation Security Administration officers at Richmond International Airport and airlines across Virginia have reported an increase of prohibited items coming through pre-flight checkpoints, according to Federal Security Director Robin “Chuck” Burke. Officials said they know anecdotally that there has been an increase in confiscated items as passenger traffic...
RICHMOND, VA
Popculture

Popcorn Recall Issued

Popcorn snacks sold in stores across the country were recalled on Wednesday. The products could contain a milk allergen, but there is no warning on the packages. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the popcorn. According to a...
FOOD & DRINKS
Washington Post

TSA has investigated 3,800 mask-related incidents, issued $644,000 in fines

The Transportation Security Administration has investigated more than 3,800 incidents of potential violations involving the federal mask mandate, assessing more than $644,000 in civil penalties, according to a report this week by the Government Accountability Office. The TSA, charged with enforcing the mandate in airports and other public transportation settings,...
POLITICS
CBS Boston

Cost Of One-Bedroom Apartment Rentals In Boston Up 27% Year-To-Year

BOSTON (CBS) — We now know how many people left city life behind during the pandemic. New census numbers show Boston and surrounding communities lost more than three percent of their population in the 15 months of COVID lockdowns and restrictions. That means nearly 30,000 people moved out. These numbers were recorded in July. Since then, most COVID restrictions have been dropped and people began moving back into Suffolk County, driving up rent prices. According to Zumper, the average rent cost for a one-bedroom apartment in Boston is $2,660, up 27% year-to-year. Boston’s rent is the third most expensive in the country after New York City and San Francisco. “We’re no longer a little city like we once were. We are growing as a city and we need to look at how we’re going to accommodate people that want to live here,” said real estate expert Joshua Stephens. According to Stephens, until Boston builds more housing, many young professionals will be forced to think about moving into other communities or get a roommate.
Q97.9

To the Absolute Creepy Guy That Was On a Flight to Boston

WHAT were you thinking? And WHY were you so gross? What you do with yourself in your own home -- and I want to harp on the fact that I'm saying INSIDE your own home, not out on the lawn visible by neighbors -- is one thing and your business, but you had NO right to do what you do on a flight to Boston yesterday.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Boston parking garage collapse leaves one construction worker dead

A construction worker is dead after a portion of a parking garage collapsed in the Haymarket area of Boston on Saturday, according to city officials. Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey said his department received a call at about 5:40 p.m. reporting a building collapse at 1 Congress St. NewsCenter 5's...
BOSTON, MA
Q97.9

It’s Portland, Maine vs Boston in the Best Bus Stop in America Finals

A wicked amazing bus stop in Portland has made it all the way to the final round for Streetblog's Best Bus Stops in America. The bus stop is on Congress Street in front of Mechanics Hall. Our beloved Portland Bus Stop has already beaten out bus stops in Juneau, Alaska, Norwalk, Connecticut, and Baltimore, Maryland. Pretty impressive, right?! But now it's a true David vs. Goliath contest as we take on a multi-million dollar bus stop in Boston. Boston has a population 10 TIMES that of Portland. Are we intimidated? HECK NO! We say bring it on, Beantown.
Q97.9

12 Animals That You Can’t Keep As Pets in Maine

Cute, cuddly and lovable. That's what we all think of when it comes to having a pet in our home. Cats, dogs, birds, and fish always top the list, but here in Maine, people share their space with all kinds of amazing creatures. From snakes to goats, turtles, and tarantulas, every one of them has a certain charm. But before you think about bringing a new pet into your family, you should know that Maine does have rules against keep certain animals as pets.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Popular Netflix Series ‘Somebody Feed Phil’ Set for Maine Episode in May

If you haven't had a chance to catch an episode of 'Somebody Feed Phil' on Netflix, you've got some time to catch up. The series follows Phil Rosenthal, best known as the creator of the long-running sitcom 'Everybody Loves Raymond', as he visits different locales around the globe while sampling some of the best local cuisine. It's a tried and true concept for a show, but it's Rosenthal's demeanor and quick wit that have made the show a hit.
PORTLAND, ME
The Independent

Commuter, 39, killed getting his arm stuck in door of Boston train

A 39-year-old commuter killed after getting his hand trapped in the door of a Boston subway train has been identifed as Robinson Lalin, according to reports. Lalin was riding the Red Line of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) subway on Sunday when his arm became stuck in the door of a train. The MBTA commuter was pulled along the platform of the Braoadway MBTA station in Boston, Massachusetts, and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.“I’m going to miss everything about him,” said a nephew, Kelvin Lalin, to CBS Boston. “He always lit up the room...
ACCIDENTS
