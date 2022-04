TECUMSEH, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office confirms they have found the body of one of two fishermen reported missing Friday. The search is focused near the Tecumseh Access. Investigators say their boat capsized around 3:30 a.m. after the boat hit an object in the water. That caused the boat to take on water. One man survived. A fisherman found him alone on the bank around 8:30 a.m.

