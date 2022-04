Mark Wahlberg is an actor, producer, businessman, former model, and former rapper. His breakout role in film was as the lead in Paul Thomas Anderson's movie "Boogie Nights." Born and raised in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, Mark is the youngest of nine siblings. His brother Donnie Wahlberg, also achieved fame as a singer in New Kids on the Block and as an actor (per Britannica).

