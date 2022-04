BAY CITY, MI — Initially charged at the state level, three Saginaw men accused of trafficking in fentanyl and crack cocaine have now been federally indicted. A federal grand jury in March handed down its indictment against Devon L. Morgan, 30, Derwin R. Andrews Jr., 29, and Corityah A. Moore, 21. All three are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of drug trafficking. Morgan and Andrews are both charged with felon in possession of a firearm, while Moore faces a count of illegal receipt of a firearm.

