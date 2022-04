TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Drillers are taking to the diamond for their home opener April 12 with plenty of new things to watch out for this season. The Drillers are already off to a great start, sweeping the the Wichita Wind Surge in three games in Kansas. Those wins don’t take anything away from the home field advantage though, with the team ready to get back to downtown Tulsa and a packed ONEOK field.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO