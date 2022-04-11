ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sooners Undefeated Streak Lives On With 21-0 Win Over Red Raiders

By News On 6
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 1 day ago
OKLAHOMA CITY - Dean Blevins and John Holcomb share highlights from the Sooners dominating 21-0 win over the Red Raiders on Sunday.

Tri-City Herald

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Patty Gasso Press Conference

Watch Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso's full zoom press conference from Tuesday, Apr. 12 ahead of the Sooners' three-game series with the No. 19 Texas Longhorns beginning on Thursday in Austin, TX. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!
AUSTIN, TX
Oklahoma Daily

OU morning news: NPD investigates Saturday morning shooting

Norman police investigating shooting near Lindsey, Elm. There was a reported shooting on the corner of Lindsey Street and Elm Avenue Saturday morning, according to the Norman Police Department. According to the NPD, all involved parties have been accounted for, but an investigation is ongoing. OU issued an emergency alert at 11:31 a.m. that said there was a “reported law enforcement emergency” on Lindsey and Elm and it said to avoid the area. Another alert was issued at 11:56 a.m. saying the emergency was cleared and there was “no threat to campus” but to still avoid the area.
NORMAN, OK
WacoTrib.com

Baylor men's tennis downs Oklahoma, 6-1

The Baylor men’s tennis rolled to a 6-1 victory over Oklahoma on Sunday at the Hurd Tennis Center. The Bears won the doubles points then piled on five more wins in singles play. Baylor junior Finn Bass earned the clinching fourth point when he defeated the Sooners’ Mark Mandlik, 6-4, 7-6, on the No. 3 singles court.
WACO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech’s Vivian Gray to ‘pursue other opportunities’ after going undrafted

LUBBOCK, Texas — After going undrafted in the 2022 WNBA Draft, former Texas Tech guard Vivian Gray plans to pursue other opportunities in professional basketball. Prior to joining Texas Tech, the Argyle native began her career at Fort Lewis College where she led the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in scoring and earned first-team all-conference recognition […]
LUBBOCK, TX
