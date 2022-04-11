Sooners Undefeated Streak Lives On With 21-0 Win Over Red Raiders
OKLAHOMA CITY - Dean Blevins and John Holcomb share highlights from the Sooners dominating 21-0 win over the Red Raiders on Sunday.
OKLAHOMA CITY - Dean Blevins and John Holcomb share highlights from the Sooners dominating 21-0 win over the Red Raiders on Sunday.
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.https://www.griffin.news/
Comments / 0