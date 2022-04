Think of a period drama and a soaked-through white shirt might not be the first thing that comes to mind. But it will surely be the second. How could it not be, when Colin Firth quite literally changed the nature of TV with his sodden shirt in the BBC’s six-part adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice?For those struggling to remember – which, let’s be honest, is probably very few of you – let’s go back to 1995 when Firth, in the role of Austen’s Mr Darcy, caused a cultural ruckus as he strode across our screens post-cold water...

TV SERIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO