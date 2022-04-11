ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Floral Designer Behind Pittsburgh’s Blooming Pop-Up Displays is Growing Again

By Jessica McKenzie
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA floral design business is sprouting in Aspinwall. Fox and the Fleur, a floral design company known for its blooming pop-up installations that have adorned lamp posts and even trash cans around the Pittsburgh area, will be located on Brilliant Avenue. Anne Dickson, founder and designer at Fox and the Fleur,...

