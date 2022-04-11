Viewer Question: How Long Will Thunder Stars Put Up With Tanking?

There is a very high chance that Russell Westbrook gets traded in the offseason. After a terrible year with the Los Angeles Lakers, many fans are calling for his dismissal, while others within the front office agree with such an assessment. Westbrook was simply not good this year and it is clear that he is not a good fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who seemed to be doing just fine on their own.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO