ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

USPS suspends services in Santa Monica neighborhood, citing attacks on carriers

By additional reporting by Sofia Pop Perez, Sara Welch, Nouran Salahieh
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=497otu_0f623aWg00

The U.S. Postal Service is temporarily suspending services in a Santa Monica neighborhood after multiple attacks on its mail carriers, the agency said Monday.

There have been three incidents in the 1300 block of 14th Street in Santa Monica involving three separate letter carriers, USPS spokeswoman Natashi Garvins told KTLA.

“Multiple carriers have been subjected to assaults and threats of assault from an individual who has not been located or apprehended,” letters from USPS posted in the neighborhood read.

A Santa Monica Police Department lieutenant told KTLA the agency only found one crime report involving a USPS letter carrier in the 1300 block of 14th Street.

Santa Monica among least safe cities in CA: Safewise report

The incident, which was reported on Jan. 19, involved a resident who assaulted a USPS mail carrier with a broomstick, according to Santa Monica Police Lt. Erika Aklufi. The victim sustained a minor injury to his arm and did not require medical attention.

The resident lives in the area and “ is known to our officers and also to the mail carrier he attacked,” Aklufi said in an email. The mail carrier declined prosecution for the incident, according to police.

“If there were other incidents of USPS mail carriers being attacked, we were unable to locate additional reports,” the police spokeswoman said.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service released a statement saying they’re aware of “recent reports of suspicious activity” toward postal carriers in Santa Monica, and that inspectors are investigating the incidents.

The letters posted in the neighborhood about the suspension of services tells residents they can pick up their mail at the post office on 7th Street.

“This is an unusual, but necessary step to protect our employees,” the USPS spokeswoman said.

Some residents voiced their annoyance with the suspension of mail services.

“It doesn’t make sense,” said resident Michael Fan. “Why do I have to drive to the post office, pay for parking, for mail that should be delivered…?”

Some felt they were being unfairly penalized for one person’s actions.

“Obviously, the health and wellbeing of the people delivering our mail is everyone’s number one concern; we don’t want anyone put in harm,” said Teddy Canner. “But if there’s a gentleman that lives a few doors down that is making the neighborhood unsafe, then I think he should be removed from the neighborhood.”

USPS did not say when services will resume and no further details were available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Man caught on camera placing card skimmer at Hawthorne convenience store

Surveillance video captured a man allegedly placing a card skimming device on a credit card machine at a Hawthorne convenience store. It happened Saturday at a 7-Eleven on West 135th Street. Security footage from the convenience store showed the suspect, a man wearing a black face mask, black clothing and an orange ballcap, waiting for […]
KTLA

Women arrested for damaging other driver’s car during altercation in Bell

Three women who damaged the car of another driver and then fled the scene last week have been arrested. The three women were wanted in connection to an incident that happened Thursday morning in Bell. According to the Bell Police Department, the women stopped another driver’s vehicle on the 4600 block of Florence Avenue and […]
BELL, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Close Putin ally warns of nuclear disaster

(The Hill) -- A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday accused the U.S. of seeking "the end of our motherland" and said escalating tensions could result in a nuclear disaster.
POLITICS
KTLA

Suspects in 2021 homicide arrested by San Bernardino police

A man suspected in a deadly shooting in 2021 in San Bernardino has been arrested, police announced Wednesday. Two other men believed to be connected to the crime were also taken into custody. San Bernardino police arrested 23-year-old Fabian Mendoza-Contreras on suspicion of homicide. Mando Mercado, 23, and Jonas Everet, 32, were also taken into […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Crime#The U S Postal Service
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Family Of Missing Los Angeles Television Producer Believes He Was Kidnapped

Timothy KizitoThe Los Angeles Police Department Missing Persons Unit. Timothy Kizito is the Ugandan-born proprietor of Bantu Productions, a film production company based in the United States. Timothy was the " brain behind the production of a TV series, The Ebonies ‘Bibawo’," reports Exposed Uganda. The 56-year-old Los Angeles resident moved to LA over ten years ago and was known for working with the Ugandan drama group "The Ebonies"
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA

Glendale officers recover 5 stolen vehicles, make 8 arrests: Police

The Glendale Police Department announced on Tuesday that officers located five stolen vehicles and arrested eight people between Feb. 23 and March 31. Two people, 36-year-old Gabriyel Kechechyan of Los Angeles and 35-year-old Noriar Kantzabedian of Burbank, were arrested just before midnight on Feb. 23 when officers found them in a stolen car in the […]
GLENDALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Man killed in Oildale identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials have released the name of the man shot to death on Minner Avenue in Oildale early Sunday morning. Derol Louis Del Rio, 62, of Bakersfield, was pronounced dead at the scene just after 4:00 a.m. on the 300 block of Minner Avenue. The Kern County Sheriff’s Officer arrested the suspect, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTLA

NorCal man took small bear cubs from their den: Officials

A Northern California man has pleaded guilty to taking two bear cubs from their den, wildlife officials said Tuesday. The man, 29-year-old Cody Dylon Setzer, took their bear cubs after finding the den in a fallen log across a forest road, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The cubs were less than […]
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Best counties to retire to in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Death of inmate at central California prison investigated as homicide

The death of an inmate at a central California prison is being investigated as a homicide, officials said Thursday. Juan E. Mendoza, 26, was found unresponsive in his cell at Kern Valley State Prison shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He had visible […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

KTLA

46K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy