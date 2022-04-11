Enormous fire at California Home Depot seen from space

NEW YORK (AP) — Home Depot says a worksheet about privilege that went viral is an unauthorized document from the home improvement company’s Canada division. The worksheet was posted by an anonymous Twitter account with the handle “Libs of TikTok.” It has nearly 600,000 followers and focuses on ridiculing liberals. It posted a photo of the worksheet entitled “Unpacking Privilege” on Tuesday, declaring the company had gone “woke.” The worksheet laid out different types of privilege, from social privilege and white privilege to cisgender privilege. Home Depot says it supports diversity in its ranks but the material was not created or approved by its corporate diversity, equity and inclusion department.

BUSINESS ・ 21 DAYS AGO