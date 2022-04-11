ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Dozens Rally in Support of Johnny Depp Amid Libel Case

Cover picture for the articleJury selection began Monday in a long-anticipated libel lawsuit Johnny Depp filed against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, whom he accuses of falsely portraying him as a domestic...

Elon Musk and James Franco Will Testify for Amber Heard in Upcoming Trial with Johnny Depp (Report)

Amber Heard is calling on several famous acquaintances for her upcoming defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp. The Aquaman actress, 35, is being sued by Depp, 58, over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she wrote about surviving domestic violence. (Heard never named Depp in the op-ed, but she did accuse the actor of domestic violence during their 2016 split, which he denied.)
Johnny Depp faces major setback in $100m Amber Heard defamation battle

Johnny Depp has suffered a setback in his ongoing $100m (£76m) defamation battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.Pirates of the Caribbean star Depp sued Heard for libel after The Washington Post published her 2018 opinion piece, in which she wrote about her experience of domestic violence.Depp’s lawyers claim the article – which does not mention Depp by name – falsely implies the Aquaman star was physically and sexually abused by Depp when they were married.On Thursday (24 March), a judge ruled that Heard can argue to a jury that she should be protected from a libel lawsuit because her...
Johnny Depp & Paul Bettany’s Texts About ‘Drowning’ Amber Heard To Be Read At Upcoming Trial

Johnny Depp and Paul Bettany suggested in text messages ‘drowning’ Amber Heard before they ‘burn her’ to determine if she was ‘a witch’ per court docs. Johnny Depp, 58, is getting ready to face off in court against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35 — who he’s suing for $50 million in a defamation lawsuit that claims that Amber “destroyed” his career by penning an article in The Washington Post in 2018 about being a survivor of “sexual violence.” In court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, the jilted exes listed in their Exhibit List a text message conversation from 2013 between Johnny and his friend, actor Paul Bettany, 50. In the texts, the two actors discuss “drowning” Amber to ensure that she is “not a witch” — and their private messages are now set to be read out loud during the trial. The trial set to begin on April 11, 2022, in Fairfax County, Virginia.
Johnny Depp And Amber Heard: A Timeline Of Their Professional And Personal Relationship

In April 2022, the ongoing legal dispute between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard finally went to trial, years after the former Pirates of the Caribbean actor and his The Rum Diary co-star first filed massive defamation suits against one another. But with this whole saga having been going on for a considerable amount of time at this point, it is admittedly fairly easy to get lost in it all and forget how we got here or how it started entirely.
Johnny Depp
Amber Heard
Johnny Depp trial: Piers Morgan calls Amber Heard and Depp ‘supreme narcissists’ amid ongoing legal battle

Piers Morgan has described Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as “supreme narccicists” amid the couple’s ongoing high-profile legal battle.A multi-million-dollar defamation lawsuit is currently playing out in a Virginia courtroom, after Depp claimed a 2018 article written by Heard in The Washington Post – in which she spoke about domestic violence towards women – implied Depp, her ex-husband, was an abuser.Although Heard did not identify the actor in the piece, lawyers for Depp claim Heard’s allegations have damaged his career.Depp previously lost a defamation case in the UK against The Sun, after he was described in print as a...
Johnny Depp became 'monster' on drugs and alcohol, court hears

"Pirates of the Caribbean" star Johnny Depp physically and sexually abused his then-wife Amber Heard during drug- and alcohol-fueled benders during which he became a "monster," her lawyers told a court Tuesday. "It's during these rages that Mr Depp engaged in verbal, emotional, physical and sexual abuse of Amber."
Johnny Depp meets with legal team ahead of televised court battle with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is busy preparing for his court battle against ex-wife Amber Heard, which will soon be coming to a small screen near you. A judge has ruled that “one pool camera” will be permitted in the courtroom so that proceedings can be partially broadcast as the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor wages a $50 million libel lawsuit against Heard over a newspaper article in which she described being a victim of domestic abuse. The 58-year-old actor was snapped Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles meeting up in a parking garage with his legal counsel, which includes Adam Waldman, Benjamin Chew and new hire,...
Amber Heard says she's still paying the price for 'speaking out against men in power' ahead of $50M libel trial with ex Johnny Depp, plus more news

Amber Heard addresses upcoming courtroom showdown against ex, Johnny Depp. Amber Heard is taking a break from social media as she and her ex, Johnny Depp, head back to court. "I'm going to go offline for the next several weeks," Amber, 35, told her Instagram and Twitter followers on April 9. "As you may know, I'll be in Virginia, where I face my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court. Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse," she wrote, referencing the 58-year-old actor's $50 million libel suit against her. "I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power. I continue to pay that price, but hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world." Amber concluded by acknowledging "the ongoing support I've been fortunate to receive throughout these years," adding, "in these coming weeks I will be leaning on it more than ever." The former couple previously faced off in court in 2020 amid Johnny's suit against British tabloid The Sun, which he claimed had defamed him by referring to him as "a wife beater" in 2018. A judge found in favor of the publication after Amber testified he'd assaulted her before and during their marriage.
Johnny Depp’s Legal Team Takes Aim At Amber Heard’s Believability In Opening Statement, But Her Team Has Their Own Take

Throughout Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s shared history, a series of ongoing legal proceedings have marked the dissolution of the couple’s marriage and personal relationship. With the most recent defamation suit starting just yesterday through jury selection proceedings, opening arguments have now commenced in the trial taking place in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp’s legal team has taken aim at Heard’s believability in the matter, while the Aquaman star’s legal team has their own take on the matter.
