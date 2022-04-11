ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Rome police seek missing teen

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME — A 15-year-old girl was reported missing in Rome on Friday, according to the Rome Police Department....

WKTV

Rome police: 14-year-old girl missing for a month found safe

ROME, N.Y. – The 14-year-old Rome girl who has been missing just shy of a month was found safe Thursday afternoon. Chloe Wall was reported missing on Feb. 20 after sneaking out of her home at 2 a.m. two days prior. Police have been searching for her ever since,...
ROME, NY
CBS New York

Police seek suspects in Brooklyn shooting that injured teen

NEW YORK - The NYPD has released new video of a shooting that left a teenager in critical condition in Brooklyn.Police say you can see the 16-year-old boy outside a building in Crown Heights trying to run through a door.It happened Monday night on Sterling Place and Rochester Avenue.Police say a gunman fired one shot, hitting the teen in the chest. The gunman then walks way and takes off with an accomplice.Police are looking for both suspects.The victim is expected to survive.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
WIS-TV

North Charleston Police search for missing teen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday. Kalea White was last seen when she left for work but police say she did not return home after her shift. She was last seen wearing...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Rome, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rome, NY
WEHT/WTVW

Man charged with rape of intellectually disabled woman

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) has charged an Owensboro man after allegations he had a sexual relationship with a woman with an intellectual disability. KSP says that Greg A. Rafferty, 42, of Owensboro, was charged with multiple felonies. Police say that in the summer of 2021, KSP launched an investigation after allegations were […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WHEC TV-10

State police looking for suspects they say are part of an organized crime ring

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - State Police say a "worldwide" crime ring are targeting several locations in western and central New York. Investigators are looking for suspects in what they are calling a "quick change scam and sleight of hand jewelry thefts." They say one of the men in these surveillance photos purchased electronic items from Walmart and then '"confused" the clerk asking for change while making off with $1,600 each time.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
WETM 18 News

Employee arrested for stealing $11k from Adult Outlet

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing over $11,000 from her former employer. Tonya Jewell, 40, was arrested by State Police in Bath on April 6. An initial report of the theft was received by police on March 22. During the investigation, it was found that Jewell had allegedly pocketed […]
BATH, NY
13 WHAM

Man arrested for setting car on fire at Wegmans in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester police have arrested a man suspected of arson. Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 12 an officer reported a car fire on East Avenue adjacent to the Wegmans parking lot. The Rochester Fire Department arrived and found the car engulfed in flames. After investigating...
ROCHESTER, NY
Eyewitness News

2 month investigation leads to drug arrest in Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Drug dealing reports from concerned citizens and a two month investigation led to the arrest of a man in Norwich. Joshua Winston, 34, was arrested when Norwich police executed a search and seizure warrant at an apartment on Main Street on Thursday. People had reported that...
NORWICH, CT
WIBX 950

Help Utica Police ID Dudley Ave Package Theft Suspect

Police are asking for help from the public identifying a suspect in a package theft. The Utica Police Department says the suspect pictured is wanted for questioning in a case involving the theft of a package. The alleged theft took place at a home on the 1300 block of Dudley Avenue in Utica some time during the afternoon of Thursday, March 17, 2022.
UTICA, NY
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
13 WHAM

Two accused of robbing Avon store, injuring clerk

Livingston County, N.Y. — An Avon man and Brighton man are facing charges, accused of robbing a Lakeville Road business and injuring a clerk. Livingston County Sheriff's deputies responded for an alarm at the store around 3:30 p.m. Monday. They say a man approached the counter and hit the clerk in the face while stealing an item. He then took off on foot. The clerk was treated for a facial cut.
AVON, NY

