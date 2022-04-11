Crews work to restore power to hundreds on the Monterey Peninsula

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (6:10 p.m.) Most of the PG&E customers' power affected by an earlier outage have now been restored, according to the PG&E outage map. Only 110 customers remain. --- A power outage in East Bakersfield has left 2,066 customers without power Wednesday. Just after 4:32...
ORIGINAL STORY: Power outage affects thousands in Salt Lake City WEDNESDAY 3/32/22 11:23 a.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Power has been restored to over 6,000 customers who were left in the dark on Wednesday morning. Rocky Mountain Power says the power outage was caused by “animal interference.” No further details were provided on the […]
As of Thursday morning, electricity has been restored to all but a few properties in tornado-ravaged Jacksboro, according to Oncor Electric Delivery. Hundreds of power crews were tasked with replacing more than 80 utility poles, and thousands of feet of downed lines, in the days since an EF-3 tornado touched down on Monday.
A Bay Area fisherman died Saturday after a rogue wave swept him off the rocks in the Jade Cove area of Big Sur, according to a Monterey County deputy sheriff. Deputy Jesse Villasenor said the man who died apparently was part of a group of three who, despite the dank, rainy weather, had been fishing in the area south of Sand Dollar Beach for several hours.
Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
HOLLISTER, Calif. — On Sunday, about 1,000 bikers rolled into Hollister for their motorcycles to be blessed on Palm Sunday. It’s a tradition hosted by the Top Hatters club and has been going strong for 29 years. “You want to get your bike blessed. You want be safe...
It's been two days since an EF-3 tornado tore through the city of Jacksboro taking out powerlines, destroying homes and schools. About 80 homes sustained damages according to authorities. "You could feel the house shift and it was just horrifying," said Jannie West, whose home no longer has a roof.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were working to restore power to an East Topeka neighborhood following a transformer fire early Wednesday, authorities said. The fire was reported around 5 a.m. Wednesday behind a residence in the 300 block of S.E. Tefft. Topeka Fire Department crews responded to the blaze and...
SAN ANTONIO — Wednesday a small army of utility workers showed up in a still smoldering area south of Somerset where a wildfire raced through a rural neighborhood near Royal Oaks and Third streets Tuesday. Power workers were methodically going house to house, where the homes were still standing,...
SALINAS, Calif. — Amazon is no longer coming to Salinas. Plans for the 2.8 million square foot Amazon fulfillment center that was in the works for an agriculture field at the edge of town have fallen through. Salinas City Councilman Steve McShane posted the news on his Facebook page:...
The city of Janesville is looking for suggestions on land use for Monterey Park.
Officials are making plans to convert the softball and football fields at Monterey Park into some other form of recreation. The youth softball and football fields were moved to the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.
Residents with ideas are invited to attend a community engagement forum at 6 p.m. Wednesday on the fourth floor at City Hall,...
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Video from previous broadcast. After years of controversy, the public auction for Pacific Grove’s National and Oceanic Atmospheric Administration building has ended, with the winning bid at $4.8 million. The final bid still has to be accepted by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).
SALINAS, Calif. — Video from previous broadcast. The man who started the 2020 Dolan Fire in Big Sur was found guilty in a Salinas courtroom on Thursday. Ivan Geronimo Gomez was found guilty of 16 felonies including arson, marijuana cultivation, injury to a firefighter and animal cruelty. The Dolan...
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The nonprofit organization Project O recognized Santa Cruz for its commitment to healthy oceans and waterways. Project O certified Santa Cruz as a "Blue City" after putting the city's environmental initiatives and programs through a thorough assessment. The city received 405 points out of a possible 500.
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Crews remain at the scene of amassive fire at a Home Depot in South San Jose Sunday morning mopping and cleaning up after flames destroyed the store overnight. The blaze began Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. and prompted a shelter-in-place order which remains in effect...
GREENFIELD, Calif. — In Monterey County, between the ag fields of lettuce and artichoke, 70 miles along Highway 101 house the vineyards of Scheid Vineyards. As they celebrate their 50th anniversary, the winery has been at the cutting edge for Central Coast wineries, with a focus on sustainability and conservation.
Comments / 0