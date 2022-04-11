Crews work to restore power to hundreds on the Monterey Peninsula

The city of Janesville is looking for suggestions on land use for Monterey Park. Officials are making plans to convert the softball and football fields at Monterey Park into some other form of recreation. The youth softball and football fields were moved to the Janesville Youth Sports Complex. Residents with ideas are invited to attend a community engagement forum at 6 p.m. Wednesday on the fourth floor at City Hall,...

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 29 DAYS AGO