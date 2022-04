MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Now that the second COVID-19 booster shot is available, you may wonder when it’s time to get one. According to the Marquette County Health Department, anyone who is immunocompromised can get it 4 months after the first booster. It is also recommended to anyone 65 or older regardless of physical health.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO