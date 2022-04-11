ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Thousands rally in LA to oppose COVID-19 vaccine mandates

By DAMIAN DOVARGANES
FOX26
FOX26
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of people gathered outside Los Angeles City Hall to protest vaccination mandates designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. The crowd...

kmph.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

New Orleans leaders lift COVID-19 proof of vaccination mandate

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans announced Monday that the public health guidelines requiring proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID test to enter certain establishments have been lifted, effective at 6 a.m. Residents and visitors are no longer required to provide proof of full...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Vaccines
City
Washington, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Health
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Covid 19 Vaccine#Los Angeles City Hall#Protest#Ap
Popculture

Popcorn Recall Issued

Popcorn snacks sold in stores across the country were recalled on Wednesday. The products could contain a milk allergen, but there is no warning on the packages. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the popcorn. According to a...
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX26

Chronicling COVID's cruel US toll

UNDATED (AP) — On the deadliest day of a horrific week in April 2020, COVID took the lives of 816 people in New York City alone. Lost in the blizzard of pandemic data that's been swirling ever since is the fact that 43-year-old Fernando Morales was one of them.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
bloomberglaw.com

As Companies End Vaccine Mandates, Workers Are Becoming Enraged

A third of employers with mandates say they’re dropping them. that’s hiring unvaccinated workers again. Nearly a third of employers who previously required Covid shots have dropped or plan to drop the requirement, according to a forthcoming survey. Yet as virus rates appear to ebb and companies loosen...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSNBC

Judge hints Marjorie Taylor Greene re-election challenge can proceed

A federal judge seems likely to rule that a lawsuit seeking to bar conspiracy theory-pushing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from running for re-election can go forward. The lawsuit, which Free Speech for People filed last month on behalf of Georgia voters, argues that Greene's re-election bid violates the 14th Amendment, which prohibits those who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from serving in Congress. It asks Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to determine Greene’s eligibility in accordance with Georgia law.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy