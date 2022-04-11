ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LeBron James Inadvertently Puts Pressure on Lakers Front Office

By David Wysong
 2 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers had an embarrassing 2021-22 season, and LeBron James inadvertently put pressure on the team’s front office with a strong exit-interview...

Lakers Players Were Bothered Because Of LeBron James' Body Language After Russell Westbrook's Poor Plays: "James' Shoulders Would Slump And His Head Would Hang After Botched Opportunities To Score Or Defend."

LeBron James is done for this season, his Los Angeles Lakers didn't qualify for the postseason, and the franchise has to now focus on how they can get better moving forward and ensure that they don't have the same issues they did this year again. A big factor in their future will be the fate of Russell Westbrook, who LeBron James spoke about loving as a teammate in his exit interview on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
LeBron James Says He Played More Games With His High School Teammates Than With Russell Westbrook And Anthony Davis This Season

The play-in tournament is about to start, and to the surprise of a lot of the NBA community, that will mean the end of the season for the Los Angeles Lakers. While they were expected to do big things this season, it quickly became apparent that it wasn't going to be the case, with injuries and a disconnect with the coaching staff causing loss after loss for the team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Lakers' Current Players' Status For The 2022-23 NBA Season: LeBron James, Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook Will Earn $129.5 Million Combined

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 season as one of the favorites to hang a banner. They combined two future Hall-of-Famers, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, with three more surefire Hall-of-Famers in Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwight Howard. The Purple and Gold surrounded their big names with perimeter shooters, Malik Monk, Wayne Ellington, and Kent Bazemore. They stole Miami’s two-year starting point guard, Kendrick Nunn, for the mid-level exception and brought in more size with former All-Star DeAndre Jordan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Michael Jordan Confirms LeBron James Didn't Call Him After They Met In His Rookie Year: "He May Have Called A Couple Of Times, But Nothing To The Magnitude Of Kobe."

Michael Jordan and LeBron James have never had the closest relationship, with LeBron chasing the GOAT for most of his career to become the greatest of all time himself. NBA insider Jackie MacMullan revealed earlier this year that MJ gave a rookie LeBron James his number but LeBron never really ended up calling him to get his guidance.
Kendrick Perkins Says The Lakers Offered Him An Assistant Coaching Position: "They Wanted Me To Come In And Be That Guy Who Could Have Frank Vogel's Back, But Be Respected By The Guys In The Locker Room."

Kendrick Perkins is currently an analyst for ESPN and was a former player. As a former player, he has a unique insight into the game of basketball. He has also been on an NBA championship team during his career, so he knows what it takes to win at the highest level.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rob Pelinka speaks out on Russell Westbrook’ future with Lakers

Rob Pelinka is confident that LeBron James wants to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers for the long haul. Russell Westbrook’s future in Los Angeles, however, is murkier. Pelinka spoke to the media on Monday at Lakers exit interviews (here’s a thread) — the first time he’s taken questions from reporters since his post-trade deadline conference call in which he falsely claimed that LeBron and Anthony Davis were aligned with the front office’s decision to make zero moves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LeBron James Shares Hot Take On WNBA Draft Eligibility: "Why The Hell Do Those Young Ladies Have To Stay In School For 4 Years Before Being Able To Go Pro?"

With his season over, LeBron James will have a little extra time in his hands for the next few months. On Tuesday, he decided to use it to watch the WNBA Draft. Ass he watched the whole thing play out, the King couldn't help but protest against the eligibility rule that requires all players to be at least 22-years-old.
BASKETBALL
Rob Pelinka Says He Will Consult With Kurt Rambis, Joey Buss, Jesse Buss, LeBron James, And Anthony Davis On The New Roster, But The Final Decision Will Be His

The Los Angeles Lakers front office will have a massive task ahead of them during the offseason. After a dismal season, where the Lakers were expected to win a championship but failed to even reach the playoffs, a lot of blame has been directed to LeBron James and Rob Pelinka for their roles in putting the roster together. Pelinka's job is safe, and he's looking to the offseason to build his new team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
