ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

Columbia H.S. students explore UF Bioenergy and Sustainable Technology (BEST) Lab

University of Florida
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Ann Wilkie, a research professor in the UF/IFAS soil and water sciences department, frequently welcomes groups to her Bioenergy and Sustainable Technology (BEST) Lab. Eager to share the work she and her students do at the lab, Wilkie also educates her visitors on reducing their carbon footprint and being sustainable...

blogs.ifas.ufl.edu

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

140-year-old rusty batteries offer huge breakthrough for energy storage

Scientists have discovered an alternative to costly and environmentally damaging lithium-ion batteries – used in everything from smartphones to electric cars – in the form of a 140-year old technology.Iron-air batteries, first invented in 1878, hold a far higher energy density to lithium-ion batteries at a fraction of the cost, however until now they have impractical for recharging purposes due to rusting.A team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology now claims to have fine-tuned a process known as “reverse rusting” in order to allow the new design to charge and discharge energy.“Iron-air batteries can be commercially scaled up for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

World’s deepest hole offers ‘inexhaustible clean energy’

A US company is planning to dig the world’s deepest hole in order to tap an inexhaustible supply of geothermal energy from the Earth’s crust.MIT-spinoff Quaise Energy has raised $63 million to bore a record-breaking 20km below the planet’s surface – nearly twice as far as the deepest holes ever made – where temperatures reach up to 500C.Quaise Energy describes the project as a “necessity, not an option”, offering a source of energy that is as powerful as any fossil fuel and as clean as solar, wind or hydro.“Deep geothermal energy is at the core of an energy-independent world,”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Freethink

Cheap molten salt battery can store energy for months

Scientists at the US Department of Energy have created a low-cost molten salt battery that can store energy for months — potentially giving us a way to store and use energy from renewables year round. The challenge: To stop climate change, we need to transition toward cleaner sources of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Industry
Lake City, FL
Business
State
Florida State
City
Lake City, FL
Phys.org

Waste coffee grounds could someday help detect brain waves

There's nothing like a steaming cup of joe to give your morning a quick boost. Now, there's yet another reason to love the beverage. Today, researchers report the first application of used coffee grounds as environmentally friendly electrode coatings for sensitive neurochemistry measurements. The material could eventually help scientists get a better handle on brain activity and detect minute levels of neurotransmitters.
scitechdaily.com

Improved Zinc-Air Battery Performance With Solar Power

Prospects to leverage overcoming the limitations of ‘zinc-air batteries’, promising next-generation batteries. Developed bifunctional electrocatalyst with staggered p-n heterojunction applying solar cell/semiconductor interface characteristics. Zinc-air batteries, which produce electricity through a chemical reaction between oxygen in the atmosphere and zinc, are considered to be next-generation candidates to meet...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Energy#Energy Technology#Bioenergy#Photosynthesis#Compost#Sustainable Technology#Ifas#Columbia High School#Science Club
Phys.org

Using AI in health sciences education requires interdisciplinary collaboration and risk assessment

Over the past five years, there has been an increase in research and development related to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in health sciences education in fields such as medicine, nursing and occupational therapy. AI-enhanced technologies have been shown to have educational value and offer flexibility for students. For example, learning scenarios can be repeated and completed remotely, and educational experiences can be standardized.
EDUCATION
Phys.org

Using electrochemistry techniques to design catalysts for sustainable fuels

One challenge in decarbonizing the energy system is knowing how to deal with new types of fuels. Traditional fuels such as natural gas and oil can be combined with other materials and then heated to high temperatures so they chemically react to produce other useful fuels or substances, or even energy to do work. But new materials such as biofuels can't take as much heat without breaking down.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Science News

50 years ago, the future of solar energy looked bright

Farming the sun’s energy – Science News, April 8, 1972. More and more scientists and engineers are beginning to believe that solar conversion will account for a significant portion of the world’s future power needs.… What has changed the atmosphere lately is … the possibility of putting together large-scale units, solar-energy “farms” that would compete with power stations in the megawatt range and higher.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
scitechdaily.com

Topological Phenomena Found at High Frequencies for 5G Communications and Quantum Information Processing

A collaborative new study led by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania demonstrates topological control capabilities in an acoustic system, with implications for applications such as 5G communications and quantum information processing. New research published in Nature Electronics describes topological control capabilities in an integrated acoustic-electronic system at technologically relevant...
TECHNOLOGY
scitechdaily.com

Using Science and Technology To Address the World’s Most Pressing Issues

From nuclear proliferation to climate change, Richard K. Lester taps research talent to map a path toward a sustainable planet. Looking back on nearly a half-century at MIT, Richard K. Lester, associate provost and Japan Steel Industry Professor, sees a “somewhat eccentric professional trajectory.”. But while his path has...
EDUCATION
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop low-cost, environmentally friendly prosthetic leg

Universiti Malaysia Perlis and Newcastle University researchers have partnered up to make a low-cost lower limb prosthetic socket using locally derived natural fibers from agricultural waste, that would directly benefit the economy of the local community. This project is part of a joint research program between the two universities that was awarded a prestigious Research Environment Links (REL) grant as part of the Going Global Partnerships program managed by the British Council with Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT). The REL grant provides financial support for capacity-strengthening and collaboration activities to develop and sustain medium to long term relationships proposed by applicant institutions in partner countries and the UK. The project is led by Associate Professors Mohd Shukry Abdul Majid and Fauziah Mat from the School of Mechatronic Engineering, UniMAP, and Professor Tom Joyce, and Associate Professor Kheng Lim Goh from the the Faculty of Science, Agriculture and Engineering, Newcastle University.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Bioactive and sustainable plastic material made by reusing pineapple residues

A group of researchers from the University of Alicante Department of Analytical Chemistry, Nutrition and Food Sciences has been working, since the end of 2021, on a project on development of natural bioaromas to increase the shelf life of fresh food and reduce food waste. The goal is to achieve new sustainable plastic materials of natural origin that, obtained from pineapple waste, both from the core and the rind, have synergistic natural active systems with dual action.
ENVIRONMENT
technologynetworks.com

Ammonia Production Method Could Cut CO2 Emissions

Ammonia is commonly used in fertilizer because it has the highest nitrogen content of commercial fertilizers, making it essential for crop production. However, two carbon dioxide molecules are made for every molecule of ammonia produced, contributing to excess carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. A team from the Artie McFerrin Department...
INDUSTRY
yankodesign.com

3D-printed artificial reefs made from cremains are designed to regenerate marine biodiversity

Resting Reefs is a system of artificial reefs that are 3D-printed from the cremated ashes of passed-over loved ones. Spreading the ashes of relatives who’ve passed over across the ocean is a beautiful way to memorialize loved ones. While the symbolism behind it is the point of tossing your loved ones’ ashes into the wind, Royal College of Art graduates Louise Lenborg Skajem and Aura Elena Murillo Pérez developed a means to still memorialize our passed-over loved ones while regenerating endangered ecosystems in the process. Resting Reef, a line of artificial reefs made from cremated ashes using 3D technologies, marks the culmination of Lenborg Skajem’s and Murillo Pérez’s studies at RCA.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy