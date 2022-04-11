ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Just Revealed She's Pregnant

By Rosa Sanchez
Harper's Bazaar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears is pregnant. The star posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram today, revealing that what she initially believed to be just a food baby is actually a very real human baby, which she is expecting with fiancé Sam Asghari. "I lost so much weight to go...

