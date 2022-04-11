ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Northwest Symphony Orchestra’s Season Finalé Concert will be Saturday, April 30

SeaTac Blog
SeaTac Blog
 2 days ago
The Northwest Symphony Orchestra will performs its Season Finalé Concert on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 8 p.m. at the Highline Performing Arts Center in Burien.

This concert features two of the most popular pieces in the repertoire – Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony and Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto with the NWSO’s concertmaster Eric Rynes as soloist.

Opening the concert, featuring the NWSO cello section, is an arrangement of Morten Lauridsen’s beautiful “O Magnum Mysterium.”

*For health and safety, masks are required.

TICKETS

Tickets are $15- $20, and can be purchased at Brown Paper Tickets online at:

Or by doing a search for “NWSO” at www.brownpapertickets.com, or by calling 800.838.3006.

For more information on Northwest Symphony Orchestra, full season and concert schedule, please visit their website at www.northwestsymphonyorchestra.org or call (206) 242-6321.

The Highline Performing Arts Center is located at 401 S 152nd Street:

SeaTac Blog

SeaTac Blog

