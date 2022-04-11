ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Moline, IL

Man hospitalized after shooting at East Moline apartment

 2 days ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A man has been hospitalized after he was shot during an altercation in an East Moline apartment Sunday afternoon. According to the East Moline Police Department, at about 3:11 p.m. on April 10, authorities...

Davenport, IA
Quad Cities local news

