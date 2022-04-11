Upload your photo to I Love My Mom The Most 2022 now!

I’m in a difficult situation. I’m 39, and pregnant. The path to get here was complicated and traumatic, which is why I was surprised when a number of my friends (including a close friend I’ve known since childhood) appear to have dumped me since I told them. I live in quite a rural area, and so the loss of a local friendship group is particularly challenging. All are trying for babies themselves and having difficulty conceiving, which I can empathise with. But I am shocked that they have decided, independently of each other, to cut me off for succeeding with a much-wanted pregnancy. I’m worried that I will have my baby and these friends will never know her. Is it my responsibility to fight for their friendship?

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 25 DAYS AGO