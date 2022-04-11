Upload your photo to I Love My Mom The Most 2022 now!

I can’t remember the woman that I was before becoming a mother. She seems distant, and my memories of her subtly slip through the spaces of my fingers. Don’t get me wrong, I am absolutely in love with motherhood and the joy that it brings. I love my baby, but sometimes I miss myself. And I’m not talking about entirely missing who I was before having kids. I always wanted to be a mother, so some part of me understood that there would be a shift in my identity after becoming one. But I miss knowing myself. I miss being one with myself. After having kids, I feel like I’ve lost myself. And right now, it seems like I can’t find her.
