ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Upload your photo to I Love My Mom The Most 2022 now!

cascadenewspaper.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can upload your photo to the I Love My Mom The Most 2022 photo contest starting...

www.cascadenewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motherly

I am not just a stay-at-home mom—I am everything my kids need

“What do you do for a living?” Oh, I just stay home with the kids. Just stay home with the kids? I had made the conscious decision to stay home for my boys. I had no idea the unconscious sacrifices I would be making to do just so. It’s hard. The things that were important while being a working mother seemed so far away now. And the things that seemed unimportant are now monumental and newsworthy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Motherly

I love my baby, but I miss myself

I can’t remember the woman that I was before becoming a mother. She seems distant, and my memories of her subtly slip through the spaces of my fingers. Don’t get me wrong, I am absolutely in love with motherhood and the joy that it brings. I love my baby, but sometimes I miss myself. And I’m not talking about entirely missing who I was before having kids. I always wanted to be a mother, so some part of me understood that there would be a shift in my identity after becoming one. But I miss knowing myself. I miss being one with myself. After having kids, I feel like I’ve lost myself. And right now, it seems like I can’t find her.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great Falls, MT
Society
City
Great Falls, MT
Local
Montana Society
Vogue

“My Friends Have Ditched Me Now That I’m Pregnant”

I’m in a difficult situation. I’m 39, and pregnant. The path to get here was complicated and traumatic, which is why I was surprised when a number of my friends (including a close friend I’ve known since childhood) appear to have dumped me since I told them. I live in quite a rural area, and so the loss of a local friendship group is particularly challenging. All are trying for babies themselves and having difficulty conceiving, which I can empathise with. But I am shocked that they have decided, independently of each other, to cut me off for succeeding with a much-wanted pregnancy. I’m worried that I will have my baby and these friends will never know her. Is it my responsibility to fight for their friendship?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Beloved All My Children Leading Man Asks Fans to ‘Light a Candle’ Before He Undergoes Surgery

Our thoughts will definitely be with him. Though we don’t have many details right now, it looks like All My Children‘s Walt Willey could use a little more support in the coming days from his friends, loved ones and fans. Willey, who played Erica’s on-again/off-again longtime love Jackson Montgomery from 1987 until the show’s end in 2011, took to Twitter to ask for some positive thoughts ahead of his surgery.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Standard Time#Good Luck
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: Love You Mom

… it always a joy to see young donkey foals romp around and then a quick return to mom for a snuggle and I love you, before heading out for some more playful activities. Donkeys have a life span of between 40 and 50 years, have excellent memories and domesticated donkeys have been used in [...] The post Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: Love You Mom appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Motherly

Dear partner: I’m sorry for when I take my mom rage out on you

Ask any mom and she’ll probably say two things about mom rage: One, it's very real. And two, we didn’t expect to feel this way. What we might not say as often, however, is that we’re sorry for the times when our mom rage found undeserving targets. For the times our mom rage blew up on our kids, on our friends, and yes, on you.
RELATIONSHIPS
San Diego weekly Reader

My Filipina mom always said I was too American

When I was nine years old, just a year after my dad died, I choked on a sharp fish bone. The bone became lodged in the back of my throat, stuck behind one of my huge tonsils. Each time I tried to swallow, it poked the curve of my skin. My two tiny hands clutched around my neck, tears streaming down my face, I cried and cried. I felt like I could touch it from the outside.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Nashville News Hub

“I believe she is the smallest baby ever to be born, with this condition, to survive”, Mother says a surgery using magnets helped doctors save the life of her newborn daughter

Mother says doctors performed a surgery and used magnets to save the life of her newborn daughter. The chief of pediatric surgery at the hospital told the parents that their daughter was the smallest baby ever to be born with this condition to survive. It remains unclear what causes this condition. The health officials believe the condition could be caused by abnormalities in the genes, pointing out that many sufferers also have problems with their digestive system, heart and kidneys. According to the medical personnel, the twins were born at the earliest age from which babies have been known to survive outside the womb.
NEBRASKA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 National Puppy Day: Send in your most adorable pup photos

It’s National Puppy Day, and we want to help you celebrate by showing your adorable pup photos to everyone, because your pup deserves even more attention. WDIV Insiders can upload a photo of your dog below and we’ll be showing some of the best ones on Local 4 News today (we can’t show all of them!). Every photo will also be featured in the gallery below for your enjoyment.
PETS
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy