EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam stocks, FX rise; Mexico's peso in the lead

By Susan Mathew
Reuters
 3 days ago

* Brazil's central bank analyzing surprise inflation figures * Latam stocks break four-day losing streak (Updates prices; adds analyst comment) By Susan Mathew and Anisha Sircar April 11 (Reuters) - Most emerging market currencies outside Asia gave up early sluggishness to firm as the dollar moved slightly away from two-year highs, with crude exporters Colombia and Mexico's pesos gaining despite a 4% tumble in oil prices. The Latin American currencies rose 0.5% and 0.8% respectively, while Turkey's lira and South Africa's rand were also well in the black, cutting some losses for the broader emerging market currencies index. World's biggest copper producers Chile and Peru, however, saw their currencies weaken as prices of the red metal slipped. "Latam's growth outlook is challenging this year: In the near-term, the high commodity prices story will prevail, but the hawkish Fed minutes prompted some correction. ... The Fed will be a key driver for Latam currencies in the coming months," said Wilson Ferrarezi, an economist at TS Lombard. Latam's currencies index, up 1.2% on the day, snapped a five-week rally last week after U.S. Federal Reserve minutes highlighted the need for more rate hikes through the year. "(Mexican central bank) Banxico will likely hike nearly in tandem with the Fed, trying to shield the peso somewhat, and strong U.S. growth will benefit Mexico in the near term," Ferrarezi added. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday celebrated a landslide victory in a referendum on his leadership which he himself called, and accused the electoral authorities of trying to undermine the vote amid very low turnout. Meanwhile, Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said policymakers were analyzing the recent inflation surprise in the country as well as policy normalization in the United States to see if it marked a change of trend in Brazil's aggressive tightening cycle, which was seen ending soon. Brazil's real edged 0.2% higher in choppy trade. Investors now look to first-quarter earnings, with major U.S. banks set to kick them off this week. A policy decision by the European Central Bank and U.S. inflation data for March are also due this week. Elsewhere, after a strong day for Pakistan markets following the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the parliament elected opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, a more Western-friendly politician, as the country's new premier. Russia's rouble fell in Moscow trading, last at 79.1 after the central bank lifted some capital controls. Emerging market stocks also fell, while those in Latam gained 0.5% to pop a four-day losing run. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1715 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1112.91 -1.33 MSCI LatAm 2643.44 0.53 Brazil Bovespa 117270.94 -0.89 Mexico IPC 54516.89 -0.31 Chile IPSA 4897.71 -1.44 Argentina MerVal 90975.47 -1.212 Colombia COLCAP 1624.76 -0.05 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.6824 0.60 Mexico peso 19.9073 0.57 Chile peso 815.9 0.06 Colombia peso 3733.82 0.48 Peru sol 3.714 -0.11 Argentina peso 112.5800 -0.37 (interbank) Argentina peso 192 2.34 (parallel) (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Will Dunham)

