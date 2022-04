Yard sale season is almost here and bargain hunters are at the ready, eager to get out and find those wonderful treasures at rock bottom prices that make yard sales so fun to peruse. Yard sale season seems to be kicking off early this year thanks to a community group called 4Towns Forward which is a collaboration between four communities in Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego Counties: Afton, Bainbridge, Sidney, and Unadilla.

