A glimpse into post-WWII life is for sale in Ann Arbor, Michigan in the form of an all-steel pre-fabricated home. Known as a Lustron home, the unique builds were the brainchild of Chicago inventor Carl Strandlund. The specialty prefabricated enamel homes were created during the post-World War II era in the United States as a response to the shortage of homes for returning GIs after the end of World War II. The concept was that the homes would be low-maintenance and highly durable. They were expected to "attract modern families who might not have the time or interest in repairing and painting conventional wood and plaster houses."

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO