Syracuse, NY

Syracuse woman stabbed while breaking up fight, police say

By Catie O'Toole
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 2 days ago
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse woman told police she was trying to break up a fight this weekend when someone stabbed her. The 29-year-old woman went to Upstate...

