Turn around don’t drown! Experts explain dangers of flooding

(WDVM) — Natural hazards… Flooding, hail … Damaging winds… impacts every single person. This week, we are taking a look at those hazards, and how we can protect ourselves.

Flooding can cause some major issues across an entire area and WDVM caught up with some forecasters to see what you could do if you are caught in a flooding situation.

As the warmer months begin to hit our area… THAT is when we start to see an increase in severe weather. Powerful thunderstorms can dump inches to even a foot of rain within a short period of time. We took a trip to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Virginia to find out more about the dangers of flooding.

“When you get white water that’s rushing around because you have too much rain falling within a short period of time. Or if you are in coastal areas where the tides rise up in the coastal communities and engulf coastal communities. It is just really a big powerful dangerous force,” Christopher Stong, a Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the NWS said.

Courtesy of NWS

Monitoring lakes, streams, and rivers are important when it comes down to forecasting a flood.

“You hear it all the time in our forecasts to turn around and don’t drown,” Webb said.

Meet Janessa Webb, she is WDVM 25’s new Chief Meteorologist. Webb has been tracking floods like this for 14 years.

“It’s a real thing because you don’t know how high water levels are,” Webb continued.

For instance, if you see a flooded roadway … You cannot tell if the road below the water has begun to cave in. Strong said six inches of fast-moving water can knock down an adult and it only takes about a foot of fast-moving water to sweep a small car away. About 18-24 inches of water can carry SVU, vans, and even trucks away. So remember if you see flooded roadways turn around and not drown!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.