Kaitlyn Dever From ‘Last Man Standing’ Stuns In Mini Dress On The Red Carpet

 2 days ago
Last Man Standing star Kaitlyn Dever had fans going wild as she stunned in a mini dress on the red carpet for the 2022 Critics Choice Awards, sticking with the “red hot” theme of the evening. Dever sported a dazzling silk, red dress with a plunging neckline and what appears to be open-toed heels.

Her simple Instagram caption tagged Vanity Fair and designer Oscar de la Renta, who no doubt had everything to do with the simple yet daring mini dress that captured the theme of the evening so perfectly.

Kaitlyn Dever looks gorgeous as ever in mini dress on the red carpet

It’s no surprise that her Instagram comments section was filled with love and compliments. “That hair do makes you look gorgeous. It suits you so well,” one comment reads. Another says, “Love it!! Big fan of your work in movies and on TV. Looking beautiful, as always.” One last fan writes, simply, “You look amazing Kaitlyn !!! 😍”

LAST MAN STANDING, from left: Kaitlyn Dever, Tim Allen, The Two Nieces of Eve’, (Season 9, ep. 909, aired Apr. 8, 2021). photo: Michael Becker / ©Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

While fans may miss Dever on Last Man Standing, which wrapped in May 2021, Dever has shown no signs of slowing down as she was just nominated for her role in the Hulu series, Dopesick. Fans will also be able to catch her in another upcoming Hulu film titled Rosaline.

DOPESICK, Kaitlyn Dever, The 5th Vital Sign’, (Season 1, ep. 103, aired Oct. 13, 2021). photo: Gene Page / ©Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection

Rosaline is set to take on the classic Romeo and Juliet feel, as we watch the two star-crossed lovers through the eyes of Juliet’s cousin, Rosaline, who will be played by Dever. And, plot twist, Rosaline just so happens to be Romeo’s ex! How’s that for some drama? Dever will be joined by castmates Sean Teale, Kyle Allen, and Isabela Merced.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
