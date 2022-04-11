ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Warrant issued for primary suspect in recent Lawton homicide

By Joshua Hoggard
 2 days ago

LAWTON, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — An arrest warrant has been issued for the primary suspect in a homicide that happened Sunday, according to officials with the Lawton Police Department.

John Bourne’s 2020 mugshot courtesy Comanche County Jail

According to LPD Public Information Officer Andrew Grubbs, the homicide occurred on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in the 200 block of Southwest 23rd Place in Lawton, Oklahoma

Grubbs said officers were responding to a call of an assault with a weapon.

When officers arrived, they located one individual deceased at the scene.

Grubbs said the victim was later identified as Ian Martinez.

The Lawton Police Department issued a warrant for John Bourne, who is their primary suspect in their homicide investigation.

According to Grubbs, LPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident and more information will be released as it is discovered.

If you have any information about this case or any other felony crime, you’re urged to “ Say It Here ” safely and anonymously.

Visit Lawton PD’s website or download their 355-INFO mobile app to submit a tip.

