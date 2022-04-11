Warrant issued for primary suspect in recent Lawton homicide
LAWTON, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — An arrest warrant has been issued for the primary suspect in a homicide that happened Sunday, according to officials with the Lawton Police Department.
John Bourne’s 2020 mugshot courtesy Comanche County Jail
According to LPD Public Information Officer Andrew Grubbs, the homicide occurred on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in the 200 block of Southwest 23rd Place in Lawton, Oklahoma
Grubbs said officers were responding to a call of an assault with a weapon.
When officers arrived, they located one individual deceased at the scene.
Grubbs said the victim was later identified as Ian Martinez.
The Lawton Police Department issued a warrant for John Bourne, who is their primary suspect in their homicide investigation.
According to Grubbs, LPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident and more information will be released as it is discovered.Submit a tip to Lawton Police anonymously
If you have any information about this case or any other felony crime, you’re urged to “ Say It Here ” safely and anonymously.
Visit Lawton PD’s website or download their 355-INFO mobile app to submit a tip.
More Local Crime Headlines
- Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit calorie check leads to arrest
- Wichita Falls attorney arrested again
- Bubba McDaniel sentenced on 2020 aggravated assault charge
- Jailer finds nearly a gram of meth inside woman’s body
- “She didn’t say no”, man trades sex with teen for vape pens, police say
- Woman allegedly driving drunk with pants down at Walmart arrested again
- Details emerge in Burkburnett’s second accidental shooting death in 4 months
- When will Anthony Patterson go to trial for human trafficking?
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.
Comments / 0