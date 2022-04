SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Melinda Davis was sleeping on 10th Street when she was caught in the crossfire during Sunday’s shooting in downtown Sacramento. Now, the community is pushing to get her a proper burial and make sure her life is not forgotten. A list of six names was released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office on Monday – all victims of the mass shooting. But one name stuck out to Bob Erlenbusch, the executive director of Sacramento’s Coalition To End Homelessness. “The ages were really young and there was one that stood out,” he said. “That was a red flag for me.” Davis...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO